US Open: Who said what on day 5

New York (AFP), Aug 30 – Who said what at the US Open on Friday, the fifth day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I don’t think so, but you never know.”

— Serena Williams on whether or not she will reconsider her decision to retire.

“To everyone in that box, it’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I have ever been on in my life. I’m so grateful to every single person that has ever said ‘go Serena!’ in their life. I’m just so grateful. You got me here.”

– Serena Williams after her defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic.

“My dad wanted to emphasise the fact that it’s Serena’s moment, but he wanted to make me aware that for me, it should be my moment.”

— Tomljanovic on the advice she received from her father, Ratko.

“I mean, no one’s going to pronounce my name right. That’s going to suck.”

— Tomljanovic on the pitfalls of becoming a future trivia question as the player who ended Serena’s career.

“I feel like I was lucky enough to play doubles with her, because this I’m going to cherish for my whole life. It’s like winning a Grand Slam for me.”

— Ons Jabeur on getting the opportunity to play doubles with Serena Williams in Eastbourne this year.

“Lots of people told me I wouldn’t be able to play again, and lots of people told me I’d be able to hit tennis balls but not compete professionally again. That was nonsense.”

— Andy Murray on his determination to keep playing at the highest level

“It was all the country of Colombia there.”

— Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on facing Colombia’s Daniel Galan on Court 17.

“When I saw the first match, I went inside for a bit to get away from the noise. So I will be watching on TV.”

— Coco Gauff preferring to watch Serena Williams’ matches at the US Open away from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

“I get it because it’s a really big stadium, it’s not easy. Obviously people, they paid for their tickets. They want to sit in their seats. But I think we should play without waiting. If we’re waiting for everybody for every time, we’re going to miss so much time.”

— Matteo Berrettini frustrated by the amount of time wasted waiting for spectators to take their seats on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“People don’t stay quiet during the whole point here in the States.”

— Norway’s Casper Ruud slowly acclimatising to the raucous atmosphere of the tournament.