Unbeaten Butali Warriors out to maintain perfect start ahead of KHU League second leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – Unbeaten Butali Warriors are looking to extend their perfect start of the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) season as they train for the restart of the second leg of the league with a match against 8th placed Green Sharks.

The second leg is slated to begin September 10 after an initial change of dates following the postponement of the restart after a long layoff period which would allow conclusion of the Electoral process.

Butali Warriors captain Constant Wakhura said they intend to finish the remaining part of the season on a high.

“We had set our objectives before the season began. We want to defend the title. We started the first leg with a good performance against Green Sharks, we had a good first half of the season having seven wins and two draws from our first nine matches, our aim is to win our remaining fixtures,” the captain highlighted.

The sugar milers’ skipper was quick to note the threat that rivals Kenya Police pause on them on their quest to retain the league title, disclosing that the pressure motivates them to train harder.

“Police are one point behind us, and we know that if we lose then we will be chasing them down. We don’t intend to let the pressure derail us but intend the pressure to motivate us. It will be one game at a step for us,” added Wakhura.

Speaking to Capital Sports, Butali Warriors team manager, Victor Opere hailed his players for the good run in the first leg and said they have trained well ahead of the second leg.

“Our preparations ahead of the second leg are in top gear, we are only waiting for the situation in the country to cool down for us to begin our title defense,” Opere noted.

“We are in a marathon, Kenya Police are not our only threat, we treat everyone equally and our goal is to win, that’s our target, win game after game. Currently our focus is on Sharks.”.

Butali will be rubbing shoulders with Green Sharks at City Park while Kenya Police will be squaring out with Wazalendo at the same venue.