Sublime Bharij delivers masterclass to win maiden KNRC win in Nanyuki 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – Minti Motorsport driver Raaji Singh Bharij racked up his maiden Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) win in Nanyuki with a masterclass display which restricted season’s leader Karan Patel to a distant second position.

The 2009 Pirelli Star Driver finalist led the rally from start to finish; winning all the six speed tests at stake in the sixth leg of the White Cap sponsored national series.

Bharij on his very first outing with the Skoda Fabia Rally2 clocked 1:45.23.01hours to beat Karan by a huge 05.12.4minutes margin. He also garnered 3 additional championship points for winning the Power Stage which was the repeat run of the Greystones test.

FIA Rally Star Hamza Anwar posted a career maiden podium finish in third place ahead of homeboy Piers Daykin who astonishingly chalked up the Classic Car category top honors in a credible fourth place behind the wheel of a Datsun 280Z.

Daykin, who is a past Kenya navigators’ champion with Lee Rose, made all the experience and local knowledge count in the Nanyuki Rally Group round clocking a cumulative total of 1:52.46.2 hours.

Mitsubishi Evolution X’s Jasmeet Chana maintained his 100 percent finish record in fifth ahead of reigning Kenya Champion Carl “Flash” Tundo who powered his Triumph TR7 classic machine to sixth.

–Splendid Drive–

Bharij produced a stunning performance despite starting first on the road on his very first outing behind the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 and with a new navigator in Ravi Soni.

Saturday’s win counted as Bharij’s career second; six years after clinching the 2016 Top Fry Rift 1000 Classic Rally in Baringo where he teamed up with Ranjeet Sehmi in a Ford Escort Mk1. And he went one better in Nanyuki where he finished second in 2014.

Nanyuki Rally 2022 was Bharij’s third rally of the season after posting a 29th overall in February’s East African Safari Classic Rally before retiring in the ARC Equator Rally driving a Ford Escort Mk1 classic on both occasions.

Bharij’s navigator Ravi commented: “We had a very cautious approach in the morning and looking at the times; we realised we were doing well. The second time round we just improved, not intentionally, but naturally you get faster in the second run through the loop. We made good notes given that it was our first time in the car, not to take any unnecessary risks. We always thought looking at the competition that there was a good chance if we had a good run -and biggest surprise is that we’ve won all the stages ”

–Peerless Bharij–

Bharij powered into the lead on the opening speed test at Mlima Hema (28.23km) where he beat Karan by an 18.04seconds margin.

In the first run of the event’s longest test at Ole Naishu (40.69km), Bharij went on to beat Karan by a massive 1.24.0minutes to cumulatively lead the proceedings by a 1.42.4minutes.

But hallway through after the 7.60km SS3 Greystones test, Bharij returned to service with a commanding 2.12.6minutes cushion over Karan who ran fourth fastest on this designated spectator stage where youngster Hamza Anwar and Peiro Canobbio set second and third fastest times.

Karan’s run in Nanyuki was hindered by the fact that he resorted to his old Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 to preserve his traditional Ford Fiesta Rally2 car (“Toto Moto”) for the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) events.

Kilifi based Piero Canobbio also displayed incredible pace with his new Hyundai Rally2 in the company of legendary WRC Italian lady navigator Fabrizia Pons.

Piero was third fastest on SS1, SS2 and SS3 but didn’t start SS4 due to car gremlins. Rio Smith also retired after failing to finish the first stage.

NAKURU RALLY PROVISIONAL FINAL RESULTS

1 (#16) Raaji Singh Bharij /Ravi Soni(Skoda Fabia -R5) 1:45.23.1

2 (#3) Karan K Patel /Tauseef Khan (Mitsubishi Evo 10) 1:50.35.5

3 (#12) Hamza Anwar /Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Evo 10) 1:50.56.8

4 (#51) Piers Daykin/Tariq Malik (Datsun 280 Z -Classic) 1:52.46.2

5 (#6) Jasmeet Chana /Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 1:52.53.3

6 (#1) Carl “Flash” Tundo /Samuel Taylor (Triumph TR 7 -Classic) 1:55.09.9

7 (#9) Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu (Nissan Datsun -Classic) 1:59.07.4

8. (#18) Issa Amwari /Edward Njoroge (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 1:59.59.7

9 (#23) Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza) 2:07.33.1

10 (#20) Maxine Wahome /Murage Waigwa (Subaru Impreza) 2:15.14.6

11 (#44) Leo Leonardo Varese / Kigo Kareithi (Toyota Auris -2WD) 2:20.04.5

12 (#29) Daren Miranda/Vinay Varsani (Subaru Impreza -2WD) 2:29.16.8

13.(#32) Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza -S) 2:36.03.7