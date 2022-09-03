Strathmore Leos charge up ahead of new Kenya Cup season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – In preparations for the upcoming 2022/2023 Kenya Cup season, two-time semi-finalists Strathmore Leos are aiming for their maiden Kenya Cup title with head coach Louis Kisia expressing confidence on his charges.

Strathmore are on their second week of preseason training and are working on bettering their performance from the last two Kenya Cup seasons where they failed to make it to the finals.

Kisia says with the training they are undergoing they will be ready for the Kenya Cup season.

“We started training on the 24th of this month (September). The guys who participated in the Sevens are fitter than the rest since they only had one-month break. Kenya Cup begins to the end of November after the repechage and I think we’ll be ready by then. The boys are picking up slowly and we are working on our condition and fitness,” Kisia told Capital Sport. Strathmore’s Mathew Mogaya evades a tackle from KCB’s Levy Amunga during the final of the Christie Sevens. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The head coach noted that they are working on their weaknesses from the last two Kenya Cup outings.

“We are back to the drawing boards and we already know what went wrong for us from the last two additions. We have pinpointed strength as one of them, we tend to hold the game in the first half then lose in the dying moments, we tend to lose in terms of power. We are taking the boys through vigorous gym sessions just to ensure they get the maximum power needed to play this tournament,” added Kisia.

“This season we want to go a notch higher and that will be going past the semis and win the finals, it will not be an easy task, but it is surely achievable.”

Kisia said that they hope to play a couple of friendly matches before the Kenya cup and said if the flood light tournament will be played this season then he will not be needing any friendlies to prepare his team.

“We had hoped to play a number of friendly matches before the Kenya Cup. The floodlights tournament has not been confirmed yet, if it’s, then there will be no need for friendlies. The floodlights would be a good curtain raiser,” added Kisia.

Mwamba against Strathmore Leos. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kisia disclosed that he has depth and he intend to field two teams at floodlights, the Kenya Cup team side and the University side as he hopes to bolster his side in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

“I will not like to talk much about transfers but I’m targeting some three or four players to strengthen the squad, when the deals are finally done then I’ll comment on them.” added the Leos tactician.

Captain Arnold Muita sent a warning to their competitors and that are working motivated to beat Kabras Sugar, Gibson Weru’s Menengai Oilers and Curtis Olago’s KCB RFC.

“For us to compete in the top level we have to beat the best and currently the best are Kabras, Oilers and KCB. We have not beaten them, and we are working on beating them this season,” Muita said.