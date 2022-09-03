Kenya loses second ODI match to Nepal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – Hosts Kenya suffered a second defeat in the ongoing One Day International (ODI) match, losing by 17 runs to visitors Nepal at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Saturday.

This is the second of three games and after losing on Friday by 7 wickets in the opening game, Kenya now trails 2-0 in favour of Nepal ahead of the final match on Sunday.

Speaking after the match Kenyan captain, Shem Ngoche said despite being disappointed by losing the match, he heaped praise on his youngsters singling out batman Jared Odhiambo.

“It is disappointing to lose the second match, I don’t have words to describe, it is really disappointing. We can try and borrow a leaf from our opponents (Nepal) because the way they batted in yesterday’s game, the way they chased was good and they did not rush,” Ngoche stated.

“Today was an opportunity for us to make the amends but unfortunately it did not go our way, but it’s something our batsman should learn ahead of the final match. Jared (Odhiambo) has an opportunity to become an all-rounder for the team, in his first game today, the way he bowled, the way he batted, it really shows his potential to the national team, though we lost I am happy the way the youngsters have played. The senior players should take the mantle and cross the line.”

His corresponding counterpart from Nepal Rohit Paudel said it was a good outing playing against Kenya and is looking forward to picking more experience.

“This match is important for us because it has given us a chance to evaluate the areas we need to improve on. Kenya is a strong side and ahead of the final match we expect them to come out strong and change tactics,” Paudel, who was named the man-of-the match said.