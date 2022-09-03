Defending champions KPA clip Eagle Wings to size in routine victory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Rita Onyango, Vilma Owino, Charlene Wandago, Linda Alando and Jemimah Omondi all recorded double digit points as Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) made light work of Eagle Wings, thrashing them 82-34 to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The dockers have played six and won six, keeping their hunt for finishing top in the regular season alive.

Anyango scored a game high 19 points while Omondi raked in 14, 12 of which were from beyond the paint, while Vilma had 11 as Alando and Wandago recorded 10 each in the massive win for the Mombasa-based outfit. KPA’s jemimah Omondi goes for a lay up against Eagle Wings. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Rose Mshilla had the most for the Wings, netting 13 as Michelle Otinda added 11, but the former champions could nit withstand the firepower from KPA.

“We played well today and we executed our plays well. It is a morale boosting win and I am happy with the performance we had today,” said Brenda Angeshi, the KPA assistant coach.

It was expected to be an easy walk in the park for the dockers, but Wings had a faster start despite KPA starting with their strongest five. Coach Anthony Ojukwu rotated at the first time out and the tables turned, as they led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter. KPA’s Carol Akinyi drives the team forward as Eagle Wings’ Lydia Siati closes in. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Onyango played a starring role in the second quarter contributing to eight points as the dockers held firm control of the game, cleaning up their fight on either of the two boards to ensure they kept possession and led by a massive 27 points at halftime, scores standing at 43-16.

The dominance was extended in the third quarter as Wings endured their lowest scoring 10-minute quarter. They gave a fight in the last quarter and were only outscored by KPA by two points, but it did little to wipe off the damage that was long done.