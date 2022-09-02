Shujaa’s HSBC World Sevens Series 2022 season in a nutshell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – After the HSBC Sevens returning to full season following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kenya 7s team fell short of its target, finishing the campaign with a new head coach who led them to a 12th place finish in the concluded 2021/22 term.

Starting the season under the tutelage of former international Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu, Shujaa, kicked-off with a Cup Quarter-final in both Dubai legs before slumping in Spain’s Malaga where the team only bagged a point only to be sacked after the sixth leg in Vancouver after only managing one point.

Up next was the appointment of Englishman Damian MacGrath who guided the team up to the end of the season, ending an improvement note after advancing to his maiden Cup Quarters where the team lost to Australia 40-14.

– Billy joins century club- Kenya’s Billy Odhiambo cuts through the Samoa defense on day two of the HSBC Los Angeles Sevens 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park on 1 March, 2020 in Los Angeles, United States. Photo credit: Mike Lee – KLC fotos for World Rugby

Despite having a disappointing season, Kenya had some positives thanks to seasoned Billy ‘The Kid’ Odhiambo who scored his 100th try for Kenya at the Sevens World Series to join Collins Injera (279), veteran retired Humphrey Kayange (159) and Willy Ambaka (132) into the century club.

Antony Omondi was Shujaa’s leading points scorer with 100 points with 35 coming from conversions while crowd favorite Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno grounded the most tries (12) as Herman Humwa finished second with 11 tries.

-Debuts- Alvin Otieno in action at last year’s Safari Sevens. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

This season saw Simiyu hand debuts to Kevin Wekesa from KCB RFC and Tony Omondi of Mwamba who are both doing well before adding Homeboyz trio of Richel Wanjala, Zeden Marrow and Collins Shikoli as well as Nondescript’s Ben Salem in the 5th and 6th legs while McGrath handed Archadius Khwesa of Blak Blad his maiden call up.

Kenya’s biggest defeat this season came in the Seville, Spain at the hands of eventual champions Australia who defeated Kenya 42-0 with the biggest win coming in Los Angeles, USA recording a 29-0 over USA.

Kenya’s best performance at the series came at the 2017-2018 season where they finished with a massive 104 points to finish fifth, coincidentally under the watchful eyes of Simiyu.

The team now shifts attention to the World Cup to be hosted in South Africa from September 10-11.