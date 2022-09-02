Man Utd’s blockbuster Antony swoop leads deadline day spending

0 SHARES Share Tweet

London (AFP), Sep 1 – Manchester United were the biggest spenders on the Premier League’s transfer deadline day as they splashed out £82 million ($94 million) on Ajax’s Brazil forward Antony.

Against the background of Britain’s cost of living crisis, United led the way as Premier League clubs moved closer to the all-time record spending total for an entire season.

The £1.86 billion record from 2017-18 is under threat because United and their domestic rivals have found no outlandish fee or wage demands beyond them.

As of last Thursday, gross spending by the 20 Premier League teams stood at £1.5 billion, surpassing the 2017 record of £1.43 billion spent by English clubs in the close-season window.

It was also more than the £1.44 billion spent in the whole of last season.

United manager Erik ten Hag has been responsible for a large chunk of the spending after returning to his former club Ajax to sign Antony.

The 22-year-old is the fourth-most-expensive player in Premier League history.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” Antony said.

United had a busy window signing Casemiro for £60 million from Real Madrid and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for £56 million.

Ten Hag did seal another less expensive deal on Thursday as Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka arrived on a season-long loan.

The 33-year-old is reported to have cost a £2 million loan fee and will serve as back-up to first-choice keeper David de Gea.

– ‘Best for the club’ –

Manchester City strengthened their injury-hit defence by signing Swiss international Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Akanji will provide the Premier League champions with extra defensive depth after recent injuries to centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. Coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career,” said Akanji, who cost City a reported £17 million

Akanji is City’s second swoop on Dortmund this summer after their £50 million deal for Norway striker Erling Haaland.

City and United’s spending pales compared to Chelsea.

The club splashed out around £250 million as their new American owners appeared to want to make a statement in their first window.

Having finally landed Leicester defender Wesley Fofana for a reported £70 million on Wednesday, coach Thomas Tuchel had reportedly agreed to sign Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

The 33-year-old would cost around £7.5 million with Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso also part of the package.

Aubameyang is sidelined for several weeks after his jaw was broken during a break-in at his house earlier this week.

With the window closing at 2200 GMT, Liverpool made a late move by signing Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus in response to their midfield injury problems.

Arthur joined the Italian club from Barcelona in 2020 and made 31 appearances last season.

The 26-year-old, who helped Brazil win the Copa America title in 2019 said: “I’m really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football. It’s a dream.”

Leicester moved quickly to replace Fofana by signing Belgian Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims, their first major acquisition of the summer.

Fulham signed Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan, and also brought Willian back to the Premier League after the Brazilian winger left Corinthians in August.

Willian, formerly of Chelsea and Arsenal, agreed a one-year contract, saying: “I’m happy to be back in the Premier League. Fulham is a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger.”

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye returned to Everton from PSG for a nominal fee on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old played for Everton from 2016 to 2019 before moving to PSG.

Nottingham Forest landed Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly from Wolves on a two-year deal, making it 19 signings for the promoted club.

Wolves also let Leander Dendoncker leave, with the Belgian midfielder joining Aston Villa for £13 million.

Southampton signed Manchester City’s 19-year-old forward Samuel Edozie for £10 million and took Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.