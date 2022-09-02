NFL rusher Robinson will miss four games after being shot

Connect with us

WASHINGTON, USA, Sep 1 – The Washington Commanders placed rookie running back Brian Robinson on the NFL team’s non-football injury list on Thursday, four days after he received two gunshot wounds in an attempted robbery.

Putting Robinson on the reserve list keeps him eligible to return later in the campaign but will require him to rest and fully recover.

Robinson will miss games against Jacksonville, Detroit, Philadelphia and arch-rival Dallas but be able to return for Washington’s week five contest against visiting Tennessee, although there is no firm timetable set for his return.

Robinson was shot in the buttock and right leg but underwent successful surgery on Sunday, was released from the hospital Monday and examined by Commanders’ team doctors on Tuesday.

The Commanders’ move enables Robinson to focus on rehabilitation without feeling extra pressure to return quickly.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the move was made to ensure Robinson was fully recovered mentally and physically from the shooting and did not try and return too soon.

“Doctors thought it would be a good decision,” Rivera said.

While Robinson had an impressive pre-season showing, the Commanders also have Antonio Gibson, who ran for 1,037 yards last season.

