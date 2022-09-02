Moraa hopes Brussels 400m dash will inject belief for Diamond League title in Zurich

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa hopes to do well in her first ever 400m Diamond League race in Brussels on Friday night as she competes for the first time since winning the title in Birmingham.

Moraa says her primary target in the Belgian capital will be to charge up her body ahead of the season ending final in Zurich where she will compete in her traditional two-lap race.

“After Birmingham, we talked with the coach and decided to take a small rest to give the body time to recover. He told me that the first race I would do was a 400m to shape up the body with speed before ending the season in Zurich and we decided I would do the 400m in Brussels,” Moraa told Capital Sports before departing to Belgium.

She says the one-lap dash will be of essence to her to build speed and confidence as she tries to battle for the Diamond Trophy in the final race of the season in Zurich.

Moraa was originally a 400m runner before she switched to double the distance two years ago, but currently holds the national record of the single lap race.

She clocked 50.84 seconds on her way to winning the World Athletics and Commonwealth Games trials in Nairobi, lowering the previous record of 51.09 held by Hellen Syombua. Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa takes a breather during a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

She had decided to double at the Commonwealth Games after winning bronze at the World Championships, but the schedule in Birmingham could not allow.

She however lined up in the Heats and literally jogged down the tartan, as she had to do both races she had entered in or forfeit the competition.

“There is a rule in the Commonwealth Games that you have to compete in both events you have registered for and if you miss one without a very valid reason, you will not be allowed to compete the second. You have to give a notice 48 hours before and that is something we didn’t know earlier. So she just had to be on the starting blocks,” her coach Alex Sang told Capital Sport.

Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa during a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Moraa added; “I was very willing to double, but the schedule was too tight because it would mean I had to run everyday. We sat down with the coaches and we agreed that I would focus all my energy on the 800m.”

She now hopes to close out her season strongly and win the Diamond Trophy, though she concedes it will be tough.

“Going to Zurich, of course I want to do my best and try to win but I know it will not be easy. Everyone has prepared and trained well and everyone wants that trophy. For me, I will juts go there, pray for energy and whatever comes, I will be thankful,” she stated.