Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Park Ji-sung, pictured in 2019, is an Asian football legend

Football

Manchester United cult hero Park gets job at top Korean club

Published

SEOUL, Korea, Sep 2Former Manchester United midfielder and cult hero Park Ji-sung has been named as the technical director at South Korea’s reigning champions.

The 41-year-old was last December named a youth coach at Queens Park Rangers in England’s second tier and has also worked as a consultant at top K League side Jeonbuk Motors.

Jeonbuk said that in his new, elevated role at the club he will help oversee youth teams and handle transfers.

“With the transition, Park’s managerial capacity will be greatly expanded,” Jeonbuk said in a statement.

Park played for Manchester United for seven seasons, winning the Champions League and four Premier League titles, before moving to QPR as a player.

The South Korean international, a hugely popular figure in his homeland, retired in 2014 after years of struggles with knee injuries.

Park hopes to bring his experience of the Premier League into his new role.

“I would like to impart elements of European football culture here to help South Korean players adapt better once they play in Europe” as international players, he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One of the changes he has already brought in is getting rid of dormitory life for players, who used to spend nights together at the club’s dormitory.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved