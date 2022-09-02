KRU ink deal to give more opportunities in rugby leadership for women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 2 – Kenya Rugby Union on Friday signed a partnership with an international development organisation to provide female rugby leaders at the grassroots with opportunities to further themselves to international levels.

The partnership, signed with ChildFund Rugby, and known as Grassroots to Global, will see the two entities work together to eliminate any bottlenecks to the involvement of women in rugby at the grassroots and overall.

Speaking after the signing of the partnership, Peris Mukoko-Wanyaga, a director on KRU board, said rugby can be a tool for social transformation and change as far as women are concerned.

“By its very nature, sport encourages participation, bridging national, ethnic, and social divides. It is precisely for this reason that sport, when used as a tool for development, can serve as an impetus for social transformation and change,” Mukoko, a recipient of the World Rugby Leaders Executive Scholarship, said.

She added: “With this, we are thrilled to announce the first African Forum of the Grassroots to Global series under the global theme ‘Women in Rugby Inspiring Change.”

Mukoko expressed optimism that beneficiaries of the initiative will change the future of the sport in the country in addition to positively impacting their local communities with their knowledge and skills acquired.

“The Grassroots to Global Series demonstrates how a combination of innovative partnerships and on the-ground engagement of girls and women really can change the future of rugby and communities,” she said.

The initiative, which thus far covers 16 countries worldwide, will bring together various female rugby leaders from different backgrounds who will then collaborate to formulate solutions to deal with the challenges experienced by women in embracing and playing rugby in the long-term.

The height of these deliberations will be a Grassroots to Global event in New Zealand in November this year, bringing together global rugby leaders.

ChildFund Rugby Global Programs and Partnerships manager Megan Knight described the initiative as a platform through which female rugby leaders at the grassroots can amplify their voices concerning various issues affecting them.

“Grassroots to Global helps broaden the reach of grassroots rugby leaders so that they can form strong national and international networks. It also ensures their voices reach decision makers at all levels of the game, supporting informed decision making at all levels of the game,” Knight said.

The initiative complements the efforts of the World Rugby Leaders Executive Scholarship, which aims to mould the next generation of women rugby leaders.