Injera Back, Mwale, Taabu miss on disciplinary grounds as McGrath names World Cup squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Veteran Shujaa star Collins Injera has made a return to the team as head coach Damian McGrath named his final travelling squad for the Rugby Sevens World Cup scheduled for Cape Town, South Africa from September 9-11.

Injera had stepped away from Sevens and played the 15s version this year, but McGrath says it was vital to have his experience back especially with several players missing.

His last appearance with Shujaa was at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

“Collins brings a raft of experience. He’s lived it and done it, there’s not many players on the sevens circuit who’ve done and achieved what Collins has. His influence in training is very good. He’s very good with the younger guys and understands how sevens should be played,” coach McGrath said. Collins Injera gestures during a training session with the Kenya Simbas. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

He added; “With the withdrawals that we’ve had, we felt it was good to bring someone like Collins in to bring that experience to the team.”

The team has been dealt a huge blow with the absence of the star of the last two seasons, Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno. He has pulled out due to personal issues.

Meanwhile, the tactician has dropped Bush Mwale and Daniel Taabu due to what he termed as disciplinary decisions.

“Alvin has left the program to pursue personal interests, which is a big blow because he is one of the world’s best sevens forwards. We’ve lost Taabu and Bush for internal disciplinary matters which have been dealt with but necessitated them being left out of this particular squad. It’s a blow to the team but we are confident with the squad we have selected.”

Injera will be lining up for his fourth World Cup and will be the most experienced in the squad.

New Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Willy Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo will be heading for their third World Cup appearances while captain Nelson Oyoo, Samuel Oliech, Jeff Oluoch and Herman Humwa are lining up for their second appearances.

The tactician has also named Johnstone Olindi, Vincent Onyala, Kevin Wekesa, Tony Omondi and Edmund Anya for their World Cup debuts.

Shujaa who are appearing at their sixth consecutive World Cup since making their debut in 2001 start their campaign with a first round fixture against Tonga.

McGrath who saw the team reach the Cup quarters at the last World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles expects a tough duel but remains optimistic the team will continue in their improvement.

“Tonga are one of those that you’d prefer to miss if you could because they are such a physical team. They bring flair, unpredictability as well as that steely defense that they are well known for. It will be a sticky start but we are confident we can overcome it.” Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath during a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Shujaa squad

Nelson Oyoo (captain), Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo, William Ambaka, Samuel Oliech, Herman Humwa, Jeff Oluoch, Johnstone Olindi, Tony Omondi, Vincent Onyala, Kevin Wekesa, Edmund Anya