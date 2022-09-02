Brussels Diamond League: WR holder Beatrice Chepkoech and other Kenyans to watch in Belgium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The penultimate leg of the 2022 World Athletics Diamond League season guns off on Friday night in the Belgian capital of Brussels with several Kenyans on show to collect points and a good pay day.

Beatrice Chepkoech will be the notable inclusion in the starting lists as the women’s steeplechase world record holder returns to competition after battling injury.

Here is Kenya’s schedule for the Brussels Diamond League:

9:13pm – Women’s steeplechase Kenya’s Jackline Chepkoech storms to victory at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Chepkoech missed out on the defense of her World Championship title due to injury but with her name scrolled on the start sheet, she is set to try finish the season with some positivity.

Chepkoech has only competed in one Diamond League race this season, running in Doha in May in the 3,000m and placing 12th.

Joining her in the Kenyan cast is reigning Commonwealth Games champion and 2020 World Under-20 winner Jackline Chepkoech who will look to pick up another successive outing. She has already competed at the Prefontaine Classic where she finished fifth.

Youngster Faith Cherotich, recently crowned as the World U20 Champion picking over the crown from Jackline will also be in the stellar cast, which will be paced by Virginia Nyambura.

The Kenyan born duo of Daisy Jepkemei (Kazakhstan) and Winfred Mutile Yavi (Bahrain) will also be present to add to the competition.

9:54pm – 400m women

Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa will be competing in the 400m at the Diamond League for the first time ever.

While she will be looking for a strong finish, she will also have her eyes on shaping up her body for the season ending finale in Zurich next weekend where she will compete in her new traditional 800m.

10:15pm – 5,000m men

Five Kenyans will line up in the 12-and-1-half lap race in Brussels and it is expected to be cut throat competition.

World Championship 10,000m silver medalist Stanley Mburu will be in the mix, lining up for his first Diamond League race of the season and will be joined in the fray by Nicholas Kimeli and Jacob Krop who won silver and bronze in the 5,000m in Eugene.

Kimeli will be seeking his second Diamond League win of the season having clinched victory at the Golden Gala event in Italy in June.

Daniel Simiu, who was third at the Prefontaine Classic and Cornelius Kemboi who won the Montreuil International Meeting are also lining up in the event.

Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha will be the man to watch, but South Sudan’s Dominic Lobalu and Burundi’s Thery Ndikumwenayo have shown glimpses of shock this season.

10:52pm – Men’s 800m Wycliffe Kinyamal celebrates after winning the 800m Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal and World Champion Emmanuel Korir will go head to head in another race that promises fireworks.

Kinyamal finished sixth in Doha and will be seeking a stronger finish while Koror was a sixth place finisher in Rabat.

Another Kenyan in the race is Ferguson Rotich, who has had a hugely underwhelming campaign but will hope to put a marker with a good performance.

World champion Jake Wightman and Algerian Djamel Sedjati who finished second behind him in Eugene will also line up in the race.