Angie Okutoyi progresses to another global doubles final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Kenya’s tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyi is set to contest for another doubles title final after she progressed to the J1 Repentin final alongside Polish partner Malwina Rowinska.

The duo progressed to the final in Canada without breaking a sweat following a walkover after their opponents Canadians Ellie Daniels and Alexia Jacobs decided to travel early for the US Open.

The tournament in Canada is a warm up for the Junior US Open and Okutoyi who is in the Main Draw at Flashing Meadows is expected to travel after the final.

Okutoyi and her Polish partner were handed a bye in the first round before seeing off the Canadian pair of Eliana Kook and Anna-Raphaelle Serghi 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

They continued their imperious run in the quarters where they stunned top seeds Irina Balus and Nikola Daubnerova from Slovakia by straight sets of 6-4, 6-4.

The 18-year old Wimbledon Doubles champion wasn’t as lucky in the singles as she narrowly lost out to Ela Nala Milic of Slovakia 7-6, 6-4.

The final is set for Friday night after which she will fly for the US Open where she is the main draw at Flushing Meadows.