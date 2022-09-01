Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen boasts a commanding lead in the world championship standings

Motors

Verstappen expecting ‘crazy’ festival at first home race as champion

Published

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands, Sep 1Max Verstappen is expecting an emotional and “pretty crazy” festival as he heads into his first home race as world champion, seeking his 10th win of the season, at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Buoyant after a run of spectacular triumphs including a masterclass for Red Bull at last Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, the runaway leader of the title race warned the clamour of a capacity crowd could be distracting as he faces a much tougher contest.

“It will be harder for us to be as dominant and I expect Ferrari to be strong,” said the 24-year-old Dutchman. “There’s a lot more downforce required at Zandvoort.

“Of course, I want a good result, but it’s important to score points, always, so let’s hope we can do a good job. My family will be there to support me, and I will enjoy the weekend with the fans.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy.”

Verstappen will pay tribute to his father Jos, a former F1 driver who guided his son through his early career, with a new helmet design.

“I thought it would be a good time to show appreciation of my dad’s efforts made for me when I was a little kid to bring me to where I am today,” he said.

“It’s a bit emotional, but I think it’s just special too because it shows how I started in karting -– and the old pictures of me in go-karts are with this design. I hope a lot ‘Dutchies’ and my dad’s fans appreciate this.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Verstappen will be seeking to repeat his stirring win last year, when the Dutch event returned after a 36-year absence, to increase his 93-point lead ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship and 98-point advantage on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque was left crushed by last Sunday’s result, but Ferrari believe Red Bull were heavily favoured by the nature of the circuit and can bounce back this week ahead of their own home race at Monza a week later.

“Zandvoort should be a lot better for us,” said Carlos Sainz, who was third in Belgium behind the two Red Bulls.

“Monza should be advantageous to Red Bull, but we will try to win this one.”

– Hamilton ‘fired up’ –

Mercedes will also seek to recover from a disappointing weekend that saw seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton retire on the opening lap for the first time since 2016 after colliding with Fernando Alonso’s Alpine.

“We’re working to understand our struggles and then to utilise those learnings,” said team boss Toto Wolff, who last Sunday labelled the team’s efforts as “unacceptable”.

“It was a challenging weekend for us as a team, but those weekends are the ones that really fire you up and make you dig deeper. There were such big extremes across the weekend –- from the pace differences on Saturday and Sunday to Lewis’s first lap and then George’s late bid for a podium.”

Mercedes’ history and depth of talent suggests that they should mount a more serious challenge with Ferrari, similarly stung by last Sunday’s Spa result, also set to give Red Bull a much closer challenge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For Verstappen, it may require patience and a cool head as he bids for a fourth straight win and the 30th of his career en route to his second title. A pragmatic approach may be needed before any party begins in the Zandvoort sand dunes.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved