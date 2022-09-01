Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serena Williams said she feared she was heading for defeat before securing her win

Tennis

US Open: Who said what on day 3

Published

NEW York, USA, Aug 30 – Who said what at the US Open on Wednesday, the third day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I don’t have anything to prove, I don’t have anything to win and I have nothing to lose. I have had an ‘X’ on my back since 1999.”

— Serena Williams after making the third round with a three-set victory over Anett Kontaveit.

“I just got lighter. Use your imagination. But it wasn’t number two, so..”

— Serena after being asked how she composed herself during a bathroom break before the final set on Wednesday.

“It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats. @serenawilliams.”

— Tiger Woods who was in Serena’s players box

“I’m a heavy asthmatic. When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

— Nick Kyrgios after complaining fans were smoking marijuana when he was playing on Louis Armstrong Court.

“I’m a good-looking guy, I guess.”

— China’s Wu Yibing on his popularity on social media after making the third round.

“His next album! No. I mean, I saw him first time in Indian Wells. It was last year. Surprised me, because he was following me, and he said, I love you, you’re the sneaky player. I love how you play.”

— Ons Jabeur on what she and British singer Seal chatted about when they met at the US Open.

“I always feel like I have a tank. Even if you’re not playing, you’re using your gas because you have to come back and get stronger.”

— Matteo Berrettini on coming back from hand surgery which kept him out of the French Open and then Wimbledon due to Covid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved