Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Murder saga: Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp pictured at a celebrity event in Johannesburg in 2012

Athletics

South Africa’s Paralympian Pistorius goes to court to push for parole

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sep 1South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius, who was jailed for 13 years for murdering his girlfriend, has asked the courts to force prison authorities to consider him for parole, a lawyer said Wednesday.

Pistorius, 35, shot dead Reeva Steenkamp, a model, while she was in the bathroom in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013.

He said he thought a burglar was hiding in his en-suite bathroom when he fired four times through the door.

He was found guilty of murder and started serving his sentence in 2014.

His lawyer Julian Knight told AFP that the athlete was seeking an order to force authorities to hold a parole hearing.

“It’s an application to compel the parole board to convene a hearing for his consideration for parole,” said Knight.

“It doesn’t mean he must be placed on parole, but that he must be considered,” he said.

No hearing date has been set yet, he said, refusing to give further details.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To be considered for parole in South Africa, an offender must first serve half their term.

In July, the Correctional Services department confirmed that a meeting had taken place the previous month between Pistorius and Steenkamp’s parents.

The encounter was part of Pistorius’ rehabilitation, something that is also a requirement to be able to apply for parole.

Known worldwide as the “Blade Runner” because of his carbon-fibre prosthetics, Pistorius became the first double-amputee to race at the Olympics when he competed at the London 2012 games, a year before he shot Steenkamp.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved