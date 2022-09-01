Multitude of golfers troops to Vetlab as NCBA Golf Series gathers steam

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEPTEMBER 1 – Following the 11th leg of the NCBA Golf Series at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, attention shifts to Kabete this weekend as competitors congregate at Vetlab Sports Club for the 12th leg of the tournament.

Action begins on Saturday with the first group teeing off at 7 a.m. and NCBA group managing director John Gachora says fans can look forward to nail-biting moments as participants battle to come out tops.

“We are delighted to be heading back to VetLab Sports Club for the fourteenth event under the 2022 NCBA Golf Series. The series has been a success so far looking at the great number of participants that continue to participate in the tournaments. We are therefore proud of the progress we have made and hope it continues throughout the rest of the year,” Gachora said.

The 18-leg annual tournament is in its third year and has so far been staged at Kenya Railways Club, Nyanza Club, Kitale Golf Club, Serena Uganda, Nakuru Golf Club, Great Rift Valley Lodge, Sigona, Karen, Royal Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Reflecting on the progress of the tournament thus far, Gachora said the series has been an opportunity to tap and nurture promising talents in the sport.

“This tournament has provided an opportunity for golfers around the country to showcase their talents as it has also offered us the chance to interact with our clients. We are also elated to be offering the lucky golfers a chance to visit and play at the famed and iconic Fancourt Golf Course in South Africa. As we head to VetLab, therefore, we look forward to another amazing golf outing,” he said.

The previous leg at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club saw Lucy Kisia walk away as winner of the Division One category after carding a round of 42 points, as Fridah Shiroya carded 40 points to finish second.

In the Division Two category, handicap Fred Obwora emerged victorious after carding 40 points, ahead of second-placed Derrick Owuor, who scored 39 points.

After Vetlab, action moves to Limuru Country Club on September 17.

Top finishers at the final event will win an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa’s Fancourt Country Club, after the final tournament on December 9 at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.