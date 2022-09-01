Connect with us

Leicester signed Belgian international defender Wout Faes (L) from Ligue 1 side Reims as a replacement for Wesley Fofana who left for Chelsea

Leicester sign Belgian defender Faes as Fofana replacement

LONDON, United Kingdom, SEPT 1 – Leicester moved quickly to replace Chelsea-bound defender Wesley Fofana by signing Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims on Thursday, their first major acquisition of the summer just hours before the transfer window closes.

The 24-year-old Belgian international signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, although it will be significantly less than the reported £70 million ($81 million) Chelsea paid for Fofana on Wednesday.

Faes joins fellow former Anderlecht youth academy product Youri Tielemans at the club.

“It’s an amazing feeling (to be here); it’s not sunk in yet,” Faes told LCFC TV.

“This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here.

“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here.

“All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better.

“I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

Faes has been at Reims since signing from Belgian side Oostende in January 2020. He made 75 appearances for the French outfit in all competitions, scoring five goals.

He was voted the club’s player of the season at the end of the last campaign.

He made his international debut in Belgium’s 6-1 Nations League victory over Poland in June, appearing alongside Tielemans and another Leicester team-mate Timothy Castagne.

