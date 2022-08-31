Sachania eyes podium finish as KNRC action heads to Nanyuki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – KCB Racing team’s Nickhil Sachania has his eyes cast on a top podium finish as the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) action shifts to Nanyuki for round six of action.

Sachania will be getting into a rally car competitively for the first time since the Safari in June where he finished 18th overall and the points raked in were enough to see him finish in fourth place in the KNRC category.

“I am extremely confident ahead of this rally. Being our first competitive rally since the Safari in June, we are looking forward to a good outing in Nanyuki since we missed the Eldoret leg. My focus is on a podium finish,” Sachania said as he prepares for the rally scheduled for this weekend.

The 2014 Motorsport personality of the year alongside his navigator Deep Patel have been sprucing up their Mitsubishi Evo X ahead of the rally.

Sachania notes that the car is in a good shape following a series of tests in Athi River this past weekend. Nikhil Sachania and Deep Patel during WRC Safari.

“Our car is 99pc ready for this rally. During the 2022 Safari, we managed to bring it home. We are working on a few parts then it will be 100pc ready for Nanyuki. This route is always exciting for us and we will definitely have fun on the course,” he noted.

The KNRC6 Nanyuki Rally will start and end at Greystones which is also the venue for the Service Park and Rally headquarters. Scrutineering and reconnaissance shall take place on September 2, paving way for an action-packed race on September 3.

Three stages (Mlima Hema, Ole-Naishu, and Greystones) will be repeated twice for a total competitive mileage of 153.04km and liaison distance of 62.16km.

Clerk of the Course Bimal Patel says the designated spectator viewing point will be centered on Greystones. The repeat run of Greystones will serve as the event’s Power Stage where the fastest drivers will earn bonus points for the Championship.