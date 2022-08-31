Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has joined Juventus on loan from PSG

Sports

PSG loan Argentina midfielder Paredes to Juventus

Published

PARIS, France, Aug 31 – Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has been loaned to Juventus for the rest of the season, the French champions announced on Wednesday.

PSG said that Juventus will have an option to make the deal for the 28-year-old Argentina star permanent at the end of the campaign.

Paredes follows in the footsteps of his international colleague Angel Di Maria, who moved from Paris to Juventus under freedom of contract during the close season.

PSG and Juventus are due to meet in the first game of this season’s Champions League group stage next Tuesday.

Signed by PSG in January 2019 from Zenit Saint-Petersburg for a reported 47 million euros ($54m at the time), Paredes now returns to Italy where he previously played for Chievo, Roma and Empoli.

The departure of Paredes comes a day after the Ligue 1 champions signed Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.

They have also added Portuguese duo Vitinha and Renato Sanches to their midfield over the summer, while Ander Herrera (Athletic Bilbao), Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma) and Eric Junior Diba Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt) have all left on loan too.

Earlier on Wednesday PSG also loaned out young midfielder Edouard Michut to English Championship side Sunderland.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved