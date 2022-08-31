Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Danielle Collins celebrates her win over Naomi Osaka in the US Open first round on Tuesday

Sports

Osaka bundled out of US Open first round by Danielle Collins

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 31Naomi Osaka’s hopes of a third US Open title were dashed in the first round Tuesday as the Japanese star slumped to a straight sets loss against Danielle Collins.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, a winner at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and 2020, was beaten 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 by 19th-seeded American Collins in a battle of two big hitters.

Collins, finalist at this year’s Australian Open, now advances to a second round clash with Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

The 28-year-old right-hander from Florida will head into that assignment brimming with confidence after showing great composure to put away Osaka on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No one was more surprised at the victory than Collins, who had skipped tournaments in Silicon Valley and Toronto to allow herself time to recuperate from a neck injury.

“I’m just really still kind of speechless in a way because I took the summer off,” Collins said. “To kind of come out here, play a tough opponent first round, someone that’s won two Grand Slams here, it’s not easy.

“Just really over the moon about being able to get through this first round because I don’t think most players want to face Naomi in the first round.”

Former world number one Osaka, whose ranking has fallen to 44 after an inconsistent year, made a smooth start with an early break to take a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Collins battled back into the match and took the first set after winning a hard-fought tie-break.

With both players producing some booming groundstrokes, the second set was a question of who would blink first.

Collins put herself on the threshold of victory after breaking Osaka for a 5-3 lead in the eighth game.

Osaka, 24, came within touching distance of securing the break of serve needed to keep the match alive after taking a 15-40 lead in the ninth game.

But Collins rallied back to deuce and then seized victory on her first match point when Osaka hit a return long.

Osaka later said she had been bothered by a niggling back problem.

“I tried as hard as I could. I wanted to play without my back being in pain. I only really started serving two days ago,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved