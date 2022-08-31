Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Feeling fine: Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Emilio Nava

Tennis

Murray reaches US Open last 32 for first time in six years

Published

NEW YORK, United Kingdom, Aug 31 – Former champion Andy Murray reached the US Open third round for the first time in six years on Wednesday with a four-set win over American wildcard Emilio Nava.

Murray, who famously ended Britain’s 76-year wait for a men’s Grand Slam title when he won the US Open in 2012, came out on top 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

“Physically this is the best I’ve felt in the last few years,” said 35-year-old Murray.

“My movement is by far the best it’s been in a long time. I’m getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here.”

Nava, ranked 203 in the world, claimed a gruelling 84-minute first set with an impressive crosscourt forehand winner.

But the 20-year-old, who had needed five sets to see off John Millman in the first round, eventually ran out of steam, winning just four more games and ending the contest with 56 unforced errors.

“He was dictating the points in the first set,” said Murray of his opponent.

“But then I was hitting it deeper and was able to control the points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He played his first five-set match in the first round and that can be very tough, I think his level dropped but he will have a bright future.”

Murray last made the third round in 2016 on his way to the quarter-finals.

If he is to progress further, he may have to get past world number 14 Matteo Berrettini, a semi-finalist in New York in 2019.

Berrettini defeated Murray in the final of the Stuttgart grasscourt tournament in June.

“He’s had a bit of an unlucky year,” said Murray.

“I know he got Covid at the beginning of Wimbledon. When he has been on the court he’s done really well.

“We played a tough three-set match in Stuttgart. I’m expecting it to be really difficult but if I play well and my return’s on point then I’ve got a good chance.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved