Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

From Left: Ag. EABL, Marketing and Innovations Director, Flavia Othim, EABL, Head of Beer, Joanne Looby, Events Director Concours D'elegance, Bob Dewar and Chairman Alfa Romeo Owners Club, Peter Wanday at the Concours D'elegance Partnership announcement.

Motors

Concours d’Elegance’s plan to encourage Gen Z to embrace vintage, classic cars

Omondi Onyatta

Published

 NAIROBI, Kenya, AUGUST 31 Organisers of the upcoming Concours d’Elegance say they are making all efforts to increase the interest of the young people in the 52-year-old competition. Peter Wanday, chair of Alfa Romeo Owner’s Club, the brains behind the event, said they will involve more Gen Z in various capacities on September 25 at Ngong Race Course.  

“On September 25, there will be very many young people involved in the event as judges. In fact, our youngest judge in the competition is 20 years old. In recent years, we have leveraged on social media to try and reach out to this segment. We hope to see more of them take a keen interest in this culture,” Wanday said.  

Also known as zoomers, Generation Z refers to a category of individuals born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s.  

Vintage cars are those built between 1919 and 1930 while classic cars are those at least over 20 years old.  

With most of these cars having trended before the Gen Z were born, most of these people may not have a keen interest in the cars, preferring the modern ones with better features.  

However, Wanday believes they have made headway in reaching out to the younger audience and predicts that Concours d’Elegance will get better in the future as more youths embrace this car culture.  

“We have made a lot of effort to tap into the younger generation and it is bearing a lot of fruit. Personally, I have seen young people inquiring about classic cars, whether it is to buy or restore them. There are a number of them…some as young as 20, who are doing a great job at collecting classic cars,” he said.  

He is further hopeful the event will attract a vast array of vintage and classic cars in the next five or 10 years.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The definition of vintage and classic cars is an international one and we do not expect it to change. However, personally, looking at the years to come, I project a much bigger event with more enthusiasm. We look forward to the event expanding and having a wide array of vintage and classic cars,” Wanday said.  

The event coincides with Alfa Romeo Owners’ Club golden jubilee following its inception in 1970.  

The celebrations were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed following the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Wanday admitted they have been affected by the two-year absence but is optimistic this year’s event will be worth wait.  

“We are very excited to be back…the long hiatus might have made some people forget that we will be back but we are making the announcement that we are back in a big way. Every year we try to scale up in terms of the entries in cars and motorcycles categories. So, yes, this year we will have a few changes,” he said.  

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved