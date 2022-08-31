‘Commander’ Okoth still believes he has a punch for success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, AUGUST 31 – National boxing team captain Nick Okoth insists he has not lost his appetite for victory despite recent run of poor results inside the ring.

The experienced pugilist bowed out in the round of 32 at last year’s Tokyo Olympics to Mongolian Erdenebat Tsendbaatar before losing out to Guyana’s Keevin Allicok in the first round of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Regardless, Okoth says he still carries a ‘winner’s mentality’ whenever he steps into the ring and is hungry for success.

“There’s nothing as sweet in a boxer’s career than to be a winner. That is why I am always fighting hard to come away from the ring victorious. For me, winning is more than just me but also about those who look up to me. Losing is never a pleasurable experience for me because it means I have failed someone who considers me a mentor,” the military man said.

He further admitted that the life of a pugilist is filled with pressure from all quarters including fans and opponents, noting that it requires sheer determination to keep moving against the currents.

“Once you are a champion, all eyes are on you…you become the man to beat. There is always intense pressure from the fans and even the opponents. Sometimes, you are exhausted in the ring but have to remain strong because everyone is looking at you. A single loss and it gets all the tongues wagging,” Okoth said.

He is among 9 members of the national team, Hit Squad , who are currently in residential camp training ahead of the Africa Boxing Championships on September 7-19 in Maputo, Mozambique.

The continental showpiece will double up as qualifiers for next year’s World Championship.

The lightweight boxer, who will be contesting for his third African title after he won gold at the last edition in 2017 in Brazzaville, Congo, said he is over the painful memories of Birmingham.