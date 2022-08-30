Plenty of beer and food: Kenyans urged to turn up in thousands for Concours d’Elegance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Ahead of the 50th edition of the Concours d’Elegance on September 25, event director Bob Dewar says they are ready to handle the thousands of enthusiasts expected to attend the annual event.

Dewar admitted the event has grown immensely since it moved to Ngong Racecourse in the late-80s and promised there will be enough beer and food to cater for everyone’s needs.

“The first time we moved from the Embakasi circuit to Ngong Racecourse, I was very shocked. In Embakasi, we would average crowds of around 2000 people but when we moved to the Jockey Club, the number doubled to 4000 people. There were so many people that the beer and food ran out,” Dewar said.

He added (to lots of laughter): “However, you don’t have to worry about the food and beer running out on September 25th. There will be more than enough for everybody.”

Reflecting on the progress of the competition since its pioneer edition in 1970, Dewar said the heightened interest from different stakeholders over the years has enhance its profile.

“Concours d’Elegance is indeed a gathering of excellence. The history of such competition actually goes back to the 1730s. The definition of vintage cars is those manufactured before 1930s whereas classic cars are those over 20 years old. When you see an old man like me, I am not a vintage but a classic,” Dewar, also the vice chair of Alfa Romeo Owner’s Club, said.

He was speaking on Tuesday morning during a ceremony to announce a partnership between East African Breweries Limited – through its White Cap brand – and Alfa Romeo Owners’ Club who are the organisers of the event.

Echoing the sentiments of his vice chair, chair of the club, Peter Wanday, described the Concours d’Elegance as a day on which horse racing gives way to horsepower.

“On normal days, the Jockey Club of Kenya hosts horse racing events. Once a year, however, horses give way to horsepower. We (EABL and Alfa Romeo) have something big to celebrate considering this will be our Golden Jubilee while our partners will be celebrating 100 years. We will have a big party on September 25th, and we invite you to bring along your family members,” Wanday said.

He added it is all systems go for the one-day event as entries for the competition continue to trickle in from within and without Kenyan borders.

“This year’s confirmed entries from abroad include from Uganda and Tanzania. The Ugandans have also started their own version of Concours d’Elegance and we have been working with them on organizing the same. We are working on some entries from South Africa although they have been some logistical challenges that we will overcome,” he said.

Catherine Ndung’u. marketing manager for the White Cap brand, said the two bodies share a rich tradition and that the event will be a mash-up of the same.

“As EABL, we are celebrating 100 years of existence this year. We thought it appropriate to hold hands with Alfa Romeo as they celebrate their golden jubilee. This is also part of our bigger plan to use motorsport as a platform to advocate for responsible drinking and safe driving,” she said.

This year’s Concours d’Elegance is the first after a two-year hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.