Newcastle have signed Sweden striker Alexander Isak (L)

English Premiership

Newcastle in race against time to have Isak available for Liverpool

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 30 – Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is “desperately hoping” club record signing Alexander Isak is available for Wednesday’s Premier League match away to Liverpool.

Sweden striker Isak, signed for a reported £58 million ($68 million) from Real Sociedad, was unable to make his debut at Wolves on Sunday because his work permit had not been processed.

Newcastle are still awaiting the documentation.

Asked on Tuesday if Isak would be available at Anfield, Howe replied: “We don’t know, we still don’t know and I still don’t know. I hope so, I desperately hope so.

“It would be great to see him involved for us, but we’re in the hands still of other people.

“We’re desperately hoping that gets done before the game, but there’s no guarantee as I sit here now.”

Howe said he believed the cut off point was quite late: “I think it’s 75 minutes before kick-off.

“We don’t know, so it could go down to the wire. We’ll wait and see.”

