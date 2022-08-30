Connect with us

Ferdinand Omanyala at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi.

Athletics

Commonwealth champion Omanyala ready to conquer Swiss city

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Recently crowned Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala will be back on the track on Tuesday night when he lines up for the Luzern Athletics Meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver race in Switzerland.

This will be Omanyala’s first race since Birmingham, and the first of three which he looks to close down the season with.

The African record holder says he is ready for the race under the lights on Tuesday evening, having spent the last five days in training in Italy.

“I am looking forward to doing well but now I am under no pressure. I am just going there to finish my season on a high. I run better when I am under no pressure so I expect quite a fast race,” Omanyala told Capital Sport.

He added; “The field will be very competitive but I am excited when we have a good healthy field to run against.”

Among those lining up against Omanyala in the Swiss City of Lucerne will be World Championship silver medalist Marvine Bracy. The 28 year old has been in great form this season and will be keen to pick yet another win on tour.

Just like Omanyala, he has a Personal best time of 9.85sec. He ran 9.88secs when he won silver in Eugene.

He will be among three other Americans in the race, Kyrie King and Brandon Carnes.

Ackeem Blake, the 20-year old Jamaican sensation is also one to watch. Ivorian Arthur Cisse and Cuban Mena Reynier, with a Personal Best of 9.99sec will also be on the starting blocks.

The Kenyan sprint King has enjoyed a stellar season, winning the African and Commonwealth title and reached the semis at the Worlds despite fighting huge effects of jetlag following his late arrival to the USA.

