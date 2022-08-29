Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says his representatives are in talks over extending his contract whilst he focuses on on field matters

English Premiership

Tuchel wants more signings at Chelsea before transfer window shuts

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 29Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring in more fresh recruits before the transfer widow closes later this week.

Wesley Fofana has been linked with a £70 million move from Leicester to Chelsea, with the Frenchman having missed the Blues’ 2-1 win over the Foxes on Saturday, as well as Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea are still pushing hard to complete a deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona, while also pressing for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

“Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens,” said Tuchel. “I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be.

“Everything that matters is reality and at the moment (against Leicester) what mattered was finding a way to win.”

Tuchel, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match away to Southampton, added: “What will matter at Southampton is the same, find a way to win, step up individually and push the team from my side. This is what we will do no matter if players will come or not.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved