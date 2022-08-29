Super Faisal stars as Equity Dumas stun Ulinzi Warriors in KBF Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Faisal Aden was the star of the show, putting up a sublime performance with a game-high 29 points as the Equity Dumas stunned former champions Ulinzi Warriors, beating them 69-59 as the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League resumed after a three-week break.

Warriors couldn’t find an answer for Aden, who sunk 12 points from beyond the arch, anchoring his side to a well worked victory and condemning Ulinzi to their second loss of the season.

“He is a great shooter. If you look at how he runs and walks around the court you would easily dismiss him but once he gets his hand on the ball, he is a beast. We know that defensively he is not as solid so as a team we try cover up for that and offer space for him to flourish in attack,” said Equity coach Carey Odhiambo.

Warriors’ Bernard Mufutu said; “It was sad that we couldn’t find a solution for him and such players, if you give them room they kill you. We were not efficient in both halves of the court today and Equity deserved to win.” Equity point guard Victor Bosire vies for the ball with Ulinzi’s Eric Mutoro. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

The Warriors started the match well and Equity had only sunk a point from the free throw line with a minute and a half to play. But they managed to squeeze the game to an 11-6 score at the time the buzzer went off.

In the second quarter, the bankers came back more organized and Aden sunk back to back threes to take his side to within a point of Warriors, scores standing at 13-12.

Eric Mutoro stretched the lead for Warriors with a shot beyond the arc but Victor Ochieng responded in kind restoring the single point and it is from hence that the Dumas started their dominance.

Titus Musembi then shot from beyond the arc as the bankers went into the lead for the first time and at halftime, had a four point lead, scores standing at 30-26.

The bankers were better on either of the two boards, defensively and offensively, and punished Ulinzi with a myriad of turnovers, the soldiers mostly careless on possession.

Equity Bank’s James Mwangi guards his ball against Ulinzi’s David Ouma. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the third quarter, Warriors came back determined and went toe to toe with the bankers. With 30 seconds to play, Collins Muliro’s three pointer drew the two sides level at 46-46 but he undid all that work with a foul on Victor Bosire.

The former Ulinzi man stepped on the free throw line and converted one of the two and the impressive Aden would swing in three from beyond the arc to restor Equity’s four-point lead.

Warriors tied the game with 1:47 played in the fourth quarter prompting a time out from Equity. When they returned, they were a different breed, Aden swinging back to back threes and prompting a huge postmortem for the Warriors players who were having a go at each other for giving the Dumas star man space.

But they couldn’t stop him as he earned three more points, this time as he was fouled outside the arch and they opened up an 11 point lead with less than four minutes to play.

They kept the gap safe as they picked a healthy win that gives them confidence to finish among the top two in the regular season.