“He was a good and humble kid,” Cycling fraternity mourns fallen rider Kangangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Tributes continue to pour in for Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi who died in a high-speed crash during a cycling event in the United States on Saturday.

“Sule”, as he is commonly known by many, was among 900 cyclists who were competing at the Overland gravel race in Vermont, which comprises approximately 7000ft of ascent of a 59-mile dirt road.

Kenya Cycling Federation chair Julius Mwangi described the 33-year-old as the epitome of the discipline expected of any athlete.

“He was a good boy. He is someone I have interacted with, stayed with and went to international competitions with him. This is a big loss to us as the cycling community as well as the country. He was a humble and good kid who was always working hard,” Mwangi said.

The cyclist represented Kenya at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Gold Coast as well as the 2019 All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

-Icon of Kenyan cycling-

Mwangi further described Kangangi as an icon of cycling in Kenya whose ‘tire marks’ in the sport will never be erased for many years to come.

“Of course, there are a lot of things future generations can learn from Kangangi’s life. As an athlete, you cannot make it in your career if you are not disciplined. It is because of this that he made it this far in his career. This was quite an untimely death because he had so much ahead of him,” he said.

Mwangi said the federation is waiting for more details around the cyclist’s demise before announcing the way forward.

“It is very early (to plan something in his honour). We did not even know he had gone there but was running for his team (Team Amani). We hope to hear from them soon and then see the way forward,” the chair said.

Also sending their condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the deceased was the National Olympic Committee-Kenya (NOCK).

-Nock describes Mwangi as a pioneer-

In a statement, NOCK secretary general Francis Mutuku said Kangangi has left a legacy that will be used as a reference point for aspiring professional cyclists.

“His decade work and accomplishments may have dimmed with his sudden death but we are confident that the foundation and inspiration he established will be a lasting legacy in this sport,” Mutuku said.

He added: “We note that he was already making a huge impact on the national cycling map after his pioneering work to organize the inaugural Migration Gravel Race in Maasai Mara, last year alongside seeking to create racing opportunities for cyclists under his Amani project.”

Kangangi, who clinched third in the 2017 Tour of Rwanda, was originally on the books of German-based Bike Aid before he switched allegiance to Team Amani, where he specialized in gravel racing.

His employers described him as a giant who will always remain a guiding star for the rest of the team as they strive to realise his dreams.

“Gaping holes are left when giants fall. Sule was a giant. Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream,” the team said.