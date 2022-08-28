Connect with us

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino poses with her MVP Trophy. PHOTO/Simba/Twitter

Football

Impeccable Aquino named Most Valuable Player as Simba punch Champions League ticket

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player as she helped her club Simba Queens clinch a ticket to the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, winning the CECAFA regional qualifiers.

Aquino netted the only goal from the penalty spot as Simba Queens beat Uganda’s She Corporates 1-0 in the final in Dar es Salaam on Saturday night to win the title.

She will now play in this year’s Champions League, alongside compatriot Topister Situma who also played last season’s inaugural edition with Vihiga Queens.

Aquino fired home the lone goal of the match two minutes after the restart from the penalty spot after Asha Djuma was brought down in the box.

This was Aquino’s fifth goal of the tournament.

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino celebrates her winning goal. PHOTO/Simba/Twitter

The Ugandan girls who had been promised 30,000 USD (Sh3.6mn) y the Ugandan Federation for a win gave in a fight and they came close after 51 minutes, but skipper Naume Nagadya could not hit the target.

Simba made history by clinching the title unbeaten, scoring 18 goals and conceding only once.

“We deserved to win because we have a team which has been together for a while. We lost in the semi final last year and this year decide to work hard towards winning the trophy and qualify for the Champions League,” said Simba Queens winning coach Leonard Nkoma.

Charles Lukula Ayiekoh, the She Corporate coach admitted that Simba Queens deserved to win the trophy because they had a better team that was well prepared for this having played in the same tournament last year. “But reaching the final is good for our players and we have got a lot of exposure in the qualifiers,” he said.

Simba Queens FC also bagged a US$30,000 cash prize, while She Corporate bagged US$20,000 and the third placed CBE who beat AS Kigali (Rwanda) 3-1 in the play-0ff match took home US$10,000.

