Ex-Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez scores double in Marseille win

PARIS, France, Aug 28 – Alexis Sanchez scored his first goals in a Marseille shirt on Sunday, netting a brace in a 3-0 Mediterranean derby win for his new club away at Nice in Ligue 1.

The Chilean former Arsenal star scored both his goals in the first half on the Cote d’Azur, with on-loan Arsenal wing-back Nuno Tavares on target in between.

The win put Marseille provisionally on top of the early Ligue 1 table with 10 points from four games, ahead of Lens on goal difference.

However, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are just a point behind and can reclaim top spot when they host Monaco later on Sunday.

Sanchez made his first start for Marseille last weekend after signing a one-year contract with the former Champions League winners following his departure from Inter Milan.

Against Nice, he opened the scoring in the 10th minute, taking a touch in the penalty box and firing into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Portuguese Under-21 international Tavares made it 2-0 in the 37th minute, his low strike from outside the area beating Schmeichel at the goalkeeper’s near post.

It was his third goal in four games since arriving on loan from the Gunners, for whom he made 28 appearances last season after signing from Benfica.

Sanchez then followed in to make it 3-0 before the interval after a Tavares shot had been parried.

The result leaves ambitious Nice still without a win in the league this season.

Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe failed to make an impact for Nice on his debut after also signing on loan from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Montpellier recorded their biggest ever away win in France’s top flight as they hammered Brest 7-0 in Brittany.

Elye Wahi and Valere Germain both scored twice, while Pierre Lees-Melou was sent off for Brest, whose coach Michel Der Zakarian was formerly in charge of Montpellier.

“I’ve already taken two paracetamol and I am going to take two more,” said Der Zakarian.

“We were bad defensively and going forward. We did nothing at all in the game.”

Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed and Nigeria’s Moses Simon were among the goals as French Cup holders Nantes came from behind to beat Toulouse 3-1.

Nigeria’s Terem Moffi netted twice as Lorient beat 10-man Clermont 2-1, while 17-year-old Wilson Odobert was among the scorers as Troyes defeated Angers 3-1 to claim their first points.

Lens beat Rennes 2-1 on Saturday, while there were also wins for Auxerre and Lille.