Shujaa out to redeem self in Los Angeles 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The national men’s sevens team has a chance to redeem itself after failing to medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games when they battle Samoa, England and Scotland in the ninth leg of the World Sevens Series in Los Agels, USA this weekend.

Kenya will be targeting to make it out of the Group D as the start against 10th ranked side Samoa on Saturday at 20:26 EAT, then face England who are ranked 8th at 23:10 EAT before wrapping it up against Scotland on Sunday at 02:21 EAT.

This will be the third time that Shujaa Head Damian McGrath will be leading the team after the dismissal of Innocent Simiyu who led the team in the first six legs.

Shujaa are ranked 13th on 38 points after collecting one point from the last three legs in Vancouver (Canada), Toulouse (France) and London (England) with the best performance of the team this season reaching the 5th place loser, collecting 12 points in Dubai’s second leg.

Vice-captain Jeff Oluoch and Samuel Oliech return to the squad, replacing Levi Amunga and Herman Humwa respectively who were part of the squad’s last outing – the Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens competition in Birmingham three weeks ago. Shujaa’s Alvin Otieno and Johnstone Olindi celebrate a try. PHOTO/Shujaa/Twitter

“The side for Las Vegas was selected mainly on the contracted players, I’ve made two changes from the Commonwealth Games team simply to have a look at other players, so Sammy Oliech and Jeff Oluoch will come in. It’s not a reflection on the guys who have been left out…it’s just a chance for me to look at them because we are looking to change the senior squad group to bring in some younger players from the National Sevens Circuit,” McGrath said hen unveiling the squad.

-Samoa vs Kenya-

Kenya has failed to beat Samoa in their last three attempts with the last meeting seeing Samoa edge out Kenya 28-19 in 2020 during the Los Angeles World Rugby 7s circuit.

-Kenya vs England-

Shujaa have stumbled against England in the last five fixtures with the latest being a narrow 12-19 loss in a pool A clash in Vancouver 7s with Bush Mwale and Kevin Wekesa crossing over the try line for Kenya.

-Kenya vs Scotland-

Kenya have a bone to chew with Scotland after the European side ended their journey at the Commonwealth Games in the 5th -8th place Semi-final defeat, losing 12-22. Shujaa technical bench led by head coach Damian MacGrath during the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Shujaa squad for Los Angeles

Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru, captain), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Bush Mwale(Homeboyz), Alvin Otieno(KCB), Vincent Onyala(KCB), Billy Odhiambo(Mwamba), Jeff Oluoch(Homeboyz), Anthony Omondi(Mwamba), Samuel Oliech(Impala Saracens), Johnstone Olindi(KCB), Edmund Anya(Impala Saracens), William Ambaka(Narvskaya Zastava), Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar)

Shujaa Schedule in Los Angeles 7s

All times EAT

Saturday 27 August 2022

Kenya v Samoa- 8:26pm

Kenya v England -11:10pm

Sunday 28 August

Kenya v Scotland – 2:21am