Kenya’s two more athletes suspended by AIU for doping

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Kenyan athletes Michael Njenga and Maiyo Johnstone Kibet have been provisionally suspended from competing after allegedly testing positive for banned substances.

Making the announcement, Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) stated that Kibet’s samples tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO) whereas Njenga tested positive for norandrosterone.

“Kenyan athletes, Maiyo Johnstone Kibet and Michael Kunyunga Njenga have been provisionally suspended for the presence/use of prohibited substances. In Kibet’s instance, EPO; while in Njenga’s, norandrosterone,” AIU said in a statement on its website.

Norandrosterone is a substance that helps users quickly build their muscle strength and mass as well as speed up their recovery process from an injury.

On the other hand, EPO – banned since the 1990s – helps to stimulate the production of red blood cells in the bone marrow, which increases an athlete’s aerobic capacity and endurance.

Despite the hammer falling on the duo, AIU was quick to clarify that the two are presumed innocent until proven guilty as investigations continue.

“A provisional suspension imposed in a non-doping case does not in any way abrogate the presumption of innocence and it is not an early determination of guilt. Rather, it is an order made on a precautionary basis to safeguard the interests of the sport,” the agency said.

The two are the latest Kenyans to fall afoul of the anti-doping rules following last month’s provisional suspension of 2019 Boston Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono after testing positive for trimetazidine – a drug that enhances blood flow and improves endurance in athletes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other Kenyans provisionally suspended this year include marathoner Philemon Kacheran and Eglay Nalyanya.

The latest turn of events deals a blow to the country’s efforts to wriggle out of Category A of the list of nations whose athletes are most susceptible to doping offences.

This has seen the country lumped with extra rules including the requirement that its athletes must undergo at least three out-of-competition tests in a 10-month period before a major championship.