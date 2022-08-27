Kenya kick-off Los Angeles 7s with lose to Samoa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Kenya launched its Los Angeles 7s campaign with a 33-14 defeat to Samoa in Pool D in the final leg of the 2022 HSBC Sevens World Series played on Saturday in the United States.
-More to follow-
Hi, what are you looking for?
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Kenya launched its Los Angeles 7s campaign with a 33-14 defeat to Samoa in Pool D in the final leg of the 2022 HSBC Sevens World Series played on Saturday in the United States.
-More to follow-
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...