Commonwealth champion Chebet ‘too tired’ after blissful season on track

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Despite finishing third in the women’s 3000m at the Lausanne Diamond League, Commonwealth 5000m champion Beatrice Chebet admits she is worn out after a busy season on track.

Chebet clocked 8:27.14, behind winner Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi and second-placed, American Alicia Monson, who timed 8:26.80 and 8:26.81 respectively.

“It was not easy because I was still tired from the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. I didn’t expect to be on the podium here. I have one more race in the 5000m before the end of this season,” the African 5000m champion said.

The third-place finish is the latest of podium places for the 2018 World-Under 20 5000m champion after excelling in Mauritius, Oregon and Birmingham.

After clinching the African title at the Senior Africa Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius, Chebet finished an impressive second in the women’s 5000m at the World Championships in Oregon.

The icing on the cake was a virtuoso performance at the Commonwealth Games where she won gold.

Whereas Chebet continued her hot streak on the track, Niyonsaba was simply glad to return to action after missing out on Oregon and Birmingham due to a stress fracture.

“It was a bit of a disappointing season for me as I missed the World Championships. Nevertheless, I am happy that I am getting back to my stride,” the 2016 Olympic 800m silver medalist said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-Abel Kipsang- Abel Kipsang during his heat of the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Another athlete happy to make the podium – after a considerable time away from it – was African 1500m champion Abel Kipsang who finished second in the men’s 1500m in a season best of 3:29.93.

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway took top honour, finishing first in a world leading time of 3:29.05 as Australian Stewart McSweyn came third in a season best of 3:30.18.

Before his second-place finish in Switzerland, Kipsang had disappointed at the World Championships – where he finished seventh – and at the Commonwealth Games – where he came fourth.

It was, however, another evening to forget for Commonwealth silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot who finished seventh in 3:32.91.

-Unstoppable El Bakkali-

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali continues to twist the knife in Kenyan hearts, notching another victory in Lausanne.

The Moroccan timed 8:02.45 as Ethiopian Hailemaryam Amare (8:12.07) and Leonard Bett of Kenyan (8:12.08) finished second and third respectively.

The 2021 World Under 20 3000m steeplechase champion Amos Serem (8:13.93) and Commonwealth champion Abraham Kibiwott (8:15.69) finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Two other Kenyans in the race – Lawrence Kipsang and Wilberforce Kones – did not finish.