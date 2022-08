NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Billy ‘the kid’ Odhiambo scored his 100th try for Kenya at the World Sevens Series as Kenya thrashed England 19-14 in their second Pool D match in Los Angels 7s to revive chances of advancing to quarters.

Ambaka try, billy odhiambo 100th try joins willy ambaka, humphey and injera in the centuary club, third try from ambaka and a brace

wekesa sent to sin bin for a taclke with out the ball as England were awarded penalty try