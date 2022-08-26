Which Kenyans are competing at Friday night’s Diamond League in Lausanne?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The 2022 Diamond League tour heads to the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday night with several Kenyans looking towards a positive pay day, in several races.

It is expected to be an explosive competition especially in the 100m when the Jamaican trio of World Champion Shelly Anne Fraser Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah go head to head.

While the race will be the headline act in Lausanne, the Kenyan eyes will be on several other races. This is Kenya’s program on Friday night, with the competition live on Supersport Channel 228.

9:33pm – Men’s 1500m

Kenyan eyes will be on former World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang, who will be competing for the first time since the Commonwealth Games. Timothy Cheruiyot all smiles after qualifying for the 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Cheruiyot was narrowly beaten to gold by Australian Oliver Hoare in Birmingham, but he took it as a positive step after missing out a medal at the Worlds.

In Lausanne, he will be looking to firm up a good pay day after a struggling season that has been slowed down with injury.

This will be his third appearance in the Diamond League, having finished second in Doha and third at the Prefontaine Classic.

Kipsang, a world indoor bronze medalist, started the season well winning the Kenyan Championships, Kip Keino Classic, Diamond League races in Doha and Birmingham, won the African title and was fourth at the Prefontaine Classic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

9:43pm – Women’s 3,000m Kenyan Beatrice Chebet displaying her gold medal after winning the women’s 5000m gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Newly crowned Commonwealth Games champion Beatrice Chebet and World Championship bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo will lead Kenya’s hunt in this race.

Chebet has been a girl on form, having clinched silver in the 5,000m at the Worlds and upgraded it to a gold at the Commonwealth Games, adding it on to the African title she clinched in Mauritius. This will be her third Diamond League race, having finished 16th in Doha and second at the Prefontaine Classic.

Chelimo will be on a Diamond League race for the first time, having only raced at the HBK Games in Hengelo, a World Athletics Continental Gold Label Tour, where she finished fourth in the 10,000m.

Among those to watch in the race will be Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan who has however struggled this season.

10:06pm – Men’s 3,000m steeplechase Abraham Kibiwott celebrates after winning the Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Kenya’s global dominance of the water and barriers race seemed to be waning off, having lost the Olympic title and World title, the charge to try and rescue the image continues in the Diamond League.

In Lausanne, Kenya will be represented by recently crowned Commonwealth champion Abraham Kibiwott, 2021 World Under-20 Champion Amos Serem and Leonard Bett.

The pair of Lawrence Kemboi and Wilberforce Chemiat will be tasked with pace-making duties.

It will not be an easy duel as Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali, the man who has stripped Kenya of both the Olympic and World titles, will also be in the race.