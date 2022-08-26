Warriors coach Mufutu keen to break Equity vault as Basketball League resumes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Ulinzi Warriors head coach Benjamin Mufutu will be eying the team’s sixth win of the season when they take on Equity Dumas in a high stakes tie as the National Basketball League resumes after a three-week break.

Equity have won five of their opening six games of the season, their only blemish being a loss to KPA, the side that beat them to the title last season, though the results would be swept away by a Sports Disputes Tribunal ruling later.

The tactician expects a tough duel against the bankers, who he says have shown improvement from the last time they met during the post-season early this year.

“They always come out fighting and we definitely expect a tough game from them. They have beefed up their squad and brought in some good quality players and we will expect them to come out fighting,”Mufutu told Capital Sports. Victor Bosire drives forward for Ulinzi Warriors under pressure from KPA’s Lennox Wange during the play-offs semis last season. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

He added; “But we always prepare to win and it is important to have the first leg advantage over them because we also want to scale up in the standings. The guys are feeling good, we have trained well and the mood is quite encouraging. We are hoping for the best”

Among the players that Equity roped in at the start of the season include James Mwangi and guard Victor Bosire who played for the army side last season.

In his first season since taking charge of the side from William Balozi, Mufutu says he is enjoying the job and is looking forward to finish it on a high, with victory at the end of the season.

“It is definitely a good challenge for me. There is a lot of learning to do and I am learning from the guys who have been there before and sharing ideas. It has been a good season so far,” he noted.

After six games, the tactician hopes for more improvement from his charges.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ulinzi Warriors players line up before a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Everyone is catching up but there is still lots of learning to do as we continue working through our set play. The players have a feel of where we want them to be. Defensively, our boxing out has been wanting but we will try and improve and also how we space out our plays and share the ball,” he added.

The tie between the Warriors and the Dumas will be the only Premier League tie this weekend as basketball returns following a three-week break.

Prior to the 4pm tip off set for the Nyayo National Gymnasium on Sunday, there will be several Division One matches with Footprints taking on Coastal Queens, Little Prince battling Cabals Elisists and Absa playing against Neo Sasa.