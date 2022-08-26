Kenya bounces back to level scores in five-match T20 Series  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The national men’s cricket team bounced back to beat Nepal and go level 1-1 in the second game of the five-match T20 Series played at the Nairobi Gymkhana Grounds on Friday.

The home team leads by 132/9 against Nepal’s 114/10 after Irfan Karim executed an excellent catch of the ball to see Kenya’s Rakep Patel named the man of the match with 35 bawling. Kenya Skipper Shem Ngoche plays a shot against Nepal in the Five-Match T20 Series at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds on Friday. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Skipper Shem Ngoche was pleased with the game’s outcome adding that his squad’s energy was good which earned them their confidence for the next tie.

“The way we bowled yesterday and the way we bowled today there was a difference, we believed that we could defend the score, and we didn’t give any extras so that was a plus point for us,” said Ngoche.

Unlike the previous game Kenya began playing at a very stumpy note but later picked up when they made some changes. Kenya’s Rakep Patel plays a shot against Nepal in the Five-Match T20 Series at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds on Friday. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The captain had retained his seamers while he and his teammate, Nehemiah Odhiambo continue bowling to the end of the game.

“I thought maybe the seamers’ balls were getting good bounds, so, it was not easy to get under the ball, so that’s why I decided for him to ball three and I ball two then leave the rest for the seamers,” the Kenyan captain revealed.

Nepal’s squad captain, Sandeep Lamichhane, recognized the Kenya’s win but promised that he and his boys would come back stronger in the next match. Kenya’s Nehemiah Odhiambo bats against Nepal in the Five-Match T20 Series at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds on Friday. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“I think we were reluctant with the plans, bowlers actually from the Kenyan’s side were outstanding today, very well-disciplined bowling from them and they completely outplayed us,” Lamichhane stated.

“The kind of batting we had would have been an easy chase for all of us but there is always learning in every game, when things do not start working for you. And I am trusting my boys have a lot of potential and we are definitely going to come back stronger,” he added. Kenya’s Emmanuel Bundi and Collins Obuya celebrates a wicket in the Five-Match T20 Series at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds on Friday. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA