Henrique Dourado, pictured playing for Flamengo in 2018, was sent off in Henan Songshan Longmen's 2-2 draw at Wuhan Yangtze River

Sports

China bans Brazilian for one year for clattering into ref

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 26 – Brazilian forward Henrique Dourado was banned for 12 months and fined Ksh 3.5m ($30,000) on Friday after barging into the referee during a Chinese Super League football match.

The former Fluminense and Flamengo star was sent off in Henan Songshan Longmen’s 2-2 draw on Sunday at Wuhan Yangtze River after appearing to deliberately run at speed into the back of the referee in the 16th minute.

The 32-year-old Dourado sent the official flying and was promptly dismissed.

“First, Henrique Dourado… is suspended for 12 months,” the Chinese Football Association said.

“Second, we are imposing a fine of 200,000 yuan ($30,000).

“It is hoped that all parties can jointly safeguard the order of the competition and the hard-won environment for football development.”

Chinese football is well known for dealing out harsh punishments to misbehaving players.

In 2017, the 60-million-euro Brazilian Oscar was banned for eight games after sparking an on-pitch brawl while playing for Shanghai SIPG.

