Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

English Premiership

Premier League clubs shatter summer spending record

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 25 – Premier League clubs have shattered their record for summer transfer window spending, according to analysis from sports finance experts Deloitte.

Gross spending by the 20 Premier League teams stood at £1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) on Thursday, surpassing the 2017 record of £1.43 billion spent by English clubs in the close-season window.

It is also more than the £1.44 billion spent in the whole of last season.

With a week to go until the window shuts on September 1, the all-time record for an entire Premier League season, £1.86 billion from 2017-18, could be beaten in the current summer window alone.

“The record levels of spending that we’ve seen in this summer transfer window so far provides a sign that the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid,” Chris Wood, assistant director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group said.

“Whilst this is encouraging, the importance of clubs establishing responsible and sustainable spending policies cannot be overstated.

“Clubs must balance their desire to be competitive on-pitch with the need to protect long-term financial and operational viability.”

Premier League clubs have signed 135 players this summer, already more than in the 2019 or 2020 summer windows and closing on last August’s 148.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Two-thirds of those have seen a fee paid, including 14 separate players moving for reported fees in excess of £30 million.

That list is topped by Benfica forward Darwin Nunez’s £85.5 million move to Liverpool.

Chelsea have spent £60 million on Marc Cucurella, £47.5 million on Raheem Sterling and £34 million on Kalidou Koulibaly.

Manchester United splashed out £60 million on Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, while Manchester City paid £50 million for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Arsenal spent a combined £77 million on Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tottenham laid out £60 million to bring Brazilian striker Richarlison from Everton, while West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves have also engaged in substantial spending.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved