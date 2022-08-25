Nepal outplays Kenya in opening of five-match T20 series in Nairobi  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kenya opened its five-match T20 International Series on a slow note on Thursday, following a five-wicket defeat to visitors Nepal in a tightly contested game at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds.

Nepal, inspired by man of the match Sompal Kami, who had an impressive three wickets in 22 bowls, won the match with four balls left to bat as Kenya finished the game on 130/8 against Nepal’s133/5.

Kenya skipper Shem Ngoche said despite the loss, he was impressed with their score but will improve in the next match on Friday to level the results.

“I am happy with the effort the boys have put in; it was not a good start, but we picked up as the game continued. We did well in batting and is something we will be maximizing on,” Ngoche said after the match.

“The wicket was favoring slow bowlers, we bawled well but credit goes to the batsman. We have four games remaining, so we pick the positives from this game,” Ngoche said after the match,” he added. Kenya’s Irfan Karim bats against Nepal in the five-match international T20 Series at Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

With the International Cricket returning to Kenya for the first time in a decade, Ngoche was impressed with the turnout of fans and is calling on Kenyans to come and rally behind the team.

“Seeing people coming here to watch the game after 10 years is a good sign that cricket is getting back, we hope to see more people coming to support,” he added.

Kenya’s head coach, David Obuya, said the match was an eye opener and picked up some valuable lessons from the loss, thanking Lucas Oluoch who was good in bowling.

“We were 10-15 runs short, we didn’t bowl too well at the start but picked up later. In our next match tomorrow, we have planned to fasten our batting in the middle of the game,” the former Kenya international reiterated.

Nepal’s star Kami Sompal appeal unsuccessful for a wicket against Kenya in the five-match international T20 Series at Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Man-of-the match Kami said, “We started on a slow note in bowling, but our plan worked out well, our strategy was to bowl in a good area since lining is very important, its tough to play in such condition. I am happy to be in Kenya it is a good country.”

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamanchhane admitted that Kenya gave them a run for their money; “It was a close match, both spinners were good in fast balls, bowlers were good from both sides as well though it was a big concern that we were chasing 17 to 18 overs. The support from the Kenyan fans was lovely.” Kenya’s Batsman Lucas Oluoch with Nelson Odhiambo on the crease in the five-match international T20 Series at Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

During the game, Kenya’s all-rounder Irfan Karim showed consistency in his bowling and fielding.

Nepal picked up so well in their batting, they had good energy with their runs and placements.