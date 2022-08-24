Tusker boss Matano hoping for quick resolution to Matasi transfer saga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says he is hopeful for a quick resolution to the transfer saga surrounding last season’s number one choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, ahead of the new campaign.

There has been a stand-off between the goalkeeper and the club over a move to Kenya Police FC, with the player having stopped training as he seeks to force a move to the club which he says has offered him employment.

He has not trained with the rest of the squad for the last four weeks, with the club’s management holding out that his would-be new employers Police have to meet their valuation of the shot stopper who has a year left on his contract.

“After the moment I can’t say much about him because where it is now is a matter between him and the management. When he is on the pitch, I will train him like I do everyone else but when he is not, it is difficult for me,” Matano said. Tusker FC goalkeeper Patrick Matasi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“He is a top player and our number one goalkeeper but if he has to go somewhere, as a coach I cannot come in between. I would want for him to stay but a player wants to leave where he feels comfortable, there isn’t much you can do,” the coach further added.

Matasi returned to Tusker at the start of last season after a troubled second season in Ethiopia with St George and despite a difficult start having survived a serious car accident, picked up form and was vital in the brewers’ campaign for their 13th Premier League title.

But, he was reportedly offered employment with the Nationa Police Service and that prompted him to force a move to the club.

“I only plan with players who are training. I would be glad if this issue is sorted once and for all so that we know whether he is with us or not. Some things are beyond my control so I will just wait and see,” the tactician added. Tusker FC keeper Patrick matasi gestures during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The team has already lost the services of defender Christopher Oruchum who has left for Tanzanian top tier side Namungo FC while striker David Majak has not returned to training.

They also have an injury concern with top scorer Ibrahim Joshua currently out after dislocating his shoulder. Ugandan forward Deogratius Ojok is also away sorting his passport back in Kampala.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The brewers are scheduled to head out to Kericho for a week-long pre-season training camp, with the league tentatively set to start on September 10.