Top shot forward Makwatta leaves AFC Leopards for Botswana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – With their transfer embargo still biting, AFC Leopards has been dealt a blow with striker John Mark Makwatta leaving the side and signing a two-year deal with Botswana top tier side Gaborone United.

Makwatta had been loaned out to AFC Leopards by Kenya Police FC from January till the end of the season and Ingwe were keen on tying him up to a longer contract, but he has since decided to look elsewhere and return to playing football outside the country.

The Botswana top tier side has signed the forward and midfielder Duncan Otieno from Kenya Police FC, both joining on two-year deals.

“I made the decision to leave because of the current situation back at home. Things were not looking okay in terms of football administration and as a player, you always look to where there is stability and Gaborone also offered a chance to play in the CAF Champions League,” Makwatta told Capital Sport from Gaborone. Duncan Otieno after signing for Gaborone United. PHOTO/Gaborone United

The forward had been a key figure in AFC’s renaissance in the second leg having struggled at Police FC where he signed at the start of the campaign.

His form attracted several suitors and at the end, made the decision to move to Botswana.

“I had trained with them for like two weeks before coming back home to prepare for the move. It is a decent club, very ambitious and I felt at home from the word go. I am looking forward to the challenge and also to help them do well,” he noted.

Makwatta added; “I want to thank Police FC and AFC Leopards for giving me that opportunity to play after coming back home. It was vital to get some playing time and competitive football.”