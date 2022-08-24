Talented Ex City Stars midfielder Timothy ‘Babu’ Owino follows Okumu’s footsteps, joins Elfsborg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Talented ex-Nairobi City Stars midfielder Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma has penned a four-year deal with Swedish top tier side IF Elfsborg, following in the footsteps of Harambee Stars defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu, currently in the books of Belgian side Gent.

Ouma, 18, had been in Sweden for the last month and has impressed Elfsborg coaching staff and he has been offered a contract that runs all the way to 2026.

Another Swedish side, Norrkoping, was also eyeing his services, but in the end, Elfsborg offered a better contract.

“It feels fantastic to be here! Everything is new to me – but the arena and the surroundings here are very good. Now I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates,” the midfielder told the club’s official website after being unveiled.

Ouma impressed while at City Stars last season and was handed his first ever call up to the national team under coach Engin Firat where he played the two AFCON qualifiers against Rwanda and Uganda.

“I was called up at short notice in the U20s, but didn’t get the chance to play. That same year I got to play in the senior team instead, and there I played with Joseph Okumu. He told me about Elfsborg, and said that it is a good group and a good team to play in,” he says. Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma after being unveiled by IF Elfsborg. PHOTO/Elfsborg

The midfielder adds; “I have seen a few matches Elfsborg played and think it looks good. I have always wanted to play in Europe and like the team’s style of play. I am impressed by the players, and think I will fit in well here.”

The midfielder who will don jersey number 16 at the club hopes to cement a regular starting place in the team and he is already preparing mentally to firm up his place and take his career to the next level.

He hopes to emulate national teammate Okumu who played for Elfsborg for a season and a half before making a big move to Belgium. Okumu has been constantly linked to bigger moves abroad and was at one point a target of German side Borussia Dortmund.

The club meanwhile hopes he will have a huge impact in the team and are confident in his abilities.

“Timothy is a player that we have followed for a long time and that we are now very happy to welcome to IF Elfsborg. After a good dialogue with Nairobi Stars and a strong desire from Timothy to come to IF Elfsborg, Timothy is now being bought off from City Stars. Now we look forward to continuing to develop him as a player and person,” said the club’s manager Stefan Andreasson. Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma after being unveiled by IF Elfsborg. PHOTO/Elfsborg

There are currently 11 matches left before the Swedish top tier wraps up and Ouma hopes to get some minutes before firming up further next season.

Elfsborg have had a tough season and are currently placed 10th in the 16-team top tier, having failed to win in the last five matches with four consecutive draws.