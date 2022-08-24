Super Aquino scores double as Simba Queens inch closer to Champions League ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino scored twice as Simba Queens ran riot, thrashing Rwanda’s AS Kigali 5-1 to storm into the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the second edition of the CAF Champions League.

Aquino netted a goal in either half with the other three scored by Diana William Mnally, Aisha Juma Mnuka and Opah Clement.

Aquino has now scored four goals in four matches for Simba in the tournament, having joined from Gaspo Queens last month.

Queens who are playing infront of their home fans in Dar es Salaam will take on Uganda’s She Corporates in the final.

The Ugandan champions stunned pre-tournament favourites Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) 2-1 in the other semi-final. CBE who lost last year’s final to Vihiga Queens had qualified for the semis unbeaten.

Phiona Nabbumba scored the winning goal for Corporate in the 75th minute, less than quarter of an hour after CBE’s Loza Abera had cancelled out Anitah Namatta’s 20th minute opener with her 10th goal of the season.