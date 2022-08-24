Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling opens pandoras box on 2021-22 season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Were the top three FKF national leagues; the Premier League, National Super League and the Division One Leagues run under an illegality? That is a question that every football stakeholder is asking after a Sports Disputes Tribunal ruling issued Tuesday evening.

According to the ruling issued by chair John Ohaga, the decision by the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee to allow for the continuation of the NSL and Division One Leagues was well within their mandate.

However, Ohaga’s ruling throws a spanner in the works; the Committee committed an illegality in failing to use the constitutionally mandated FKF judicial and standing committee bodies, instead creating their own.

This now leaves the question as to whether the three leagues that the Committee was running were concluded legally, putting in mind that the same bodies created ‘unconstitutionally’ as par the SDT’s ruling, had made decisions that affected the final standings.

While the Tribunal ruled that the judicial bodies were unconstitutional, it however did not rule on whether the decisions would mean that the leagues were null and void, thus leaving an opaque ending on what essentially the ruling means.

The Committee’s judicial bodies made rulings in relation to several matches across the three leagues and if they are now deemed an illegality, what happens to the results borne hence?

Apart from the judicial bodies, the Caretaker and Transition Committee both appointed referees on their own without using the FKF body mandated to do so.

Where everything started:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kisumu All Stars players before a past match. PHOTO/Kisumu All Stars/Twitter

National Super League sides Migori Youth, Dandora Love, Gusii FC, Zoo Kericho, Kisumu All Stars, Mwatate United, and Coastal Heroes as well as Kamungei United in the FKF Division One League and sports journalist Francis Ngira Okello had moved to the tribunal on May 13 shortly after the FKF Caretaker Committee was morphed into a Transitional Committee.

The eight wanted the tribunal to halt the NSL and Division One Leagues which were being run by the CS Amina Mohammed constituted Committees.

After hearing on May 26, the Tribunal issued a seven-day Stay Order, for the leagues to be halted and directed mention on June 2. However, the leagues continued as planned. Some clubs did not honor the matches in respect to the tribunal’s orders, but were docked points for failing to play.

The eight petitioners then asked for the Secretariat’s head Lindah Oguttu to be held in contempt for going against the Tribunal’s orders.

In its defense, the Caretaker Committee stated it had not been adequately served with the orders halting the leagues.

The Ohaga led committee then suggested for mediation, but it wasn’t successful.

The docking of points as a result of failing to honor matches was the biggest point of concern, with the parties arguing that the Committee was operating without any functional Leagues and Competitions, Referee’s, Medical, Player Status, Arbitration, Legal, Disciplinary, Ethics and Appeals committees.

In their response, the Committee said that they were acting within their mandate as directed by CS Mohamed’s Gazette Notice.

Interested parties join in Sports Disputes Tribunal chair John Ohaga during a previous hearing. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The said FKF bodies were also enjoined in the case as interested parties, represented by lawyer Japheth Munyendo.

They argued that the Independent Disciplinary and Arbitration committee was so constituted on 12th

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

November 2020 for a tenure of four years. They further indicate that the composition of the committee was ratified by the General Assembly on the 6th of February 2021 which then would mean that their tenure would expire on 12th November 2024.

They also argued that the Respondent ’s appointment of another Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee is unconstitutional and violates the IDAC member’s rights to discharge their functions until the conclusion of their term.

In its ruling and also guided by the Gazette Notice appointing the Committee, the Tribunal stated the Respondent is mandated to execute its duties in consort with the appointed Standing Committees and Judicial Bodies in place, as is provided in the FKF Constitution and the Rules and Regulations governing Football.

According to the Tribunal, the Respondent failed to show evidence that indicates removal of the members to the FKF Bodies already appointed in 2020 from their positions or vacancy of those positions prior to 18th May 2022.

“In this regard, it may be concluded that appointments purported to be done by the Respondent on 18th May 2022 were done while the members of the FKF Bodies were still in office and, rightly so, still serving their tenure,” read Ohaga’s judgement.

Ohaga also ruled that that the appointment of Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee vide Gazette Notice No. 7005 did not influence the tenure of its Standing and Judicial Committees.